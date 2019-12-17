Menu

Crime

Police arrest Oakville woman in graffiti investigation

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 17, 2019 11:56 am
Halton police say they've made an arrest connected to a graffiti investigation in Oakville.
Halton Regional Police

Police in Oakville have made an arrest connected to a spree of graffiti painted onto a number of buildings in the town.

Investigators say commercial buildings, schools, fences and bus shelters in Oakville’s southwest were targeted during early morning hours between Nov. 27 and Dec. 2.

On Sunday, police say they charged a 27-year-old woman from Oakville with nine counts of mischief under $5,000 and possession of methamphetamine.

A court date has not yet been set for the accused.

