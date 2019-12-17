Forestry work closes portion of Springbank Drive in west London

Send this page to someone via email

Depending on the route you take if you travel through Byron in west London, you may need to plan a detour.

The City of London says Springbank Drive between Wonderland Road South and Byron Baseline Road will be closed until approximately 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

Officials said crews are doing forestry work.

Motorists and cyclists are reminded to obey detour signs in the area.

