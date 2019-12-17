Menu

Traffic

Forestry work closes portion of Springbank Drive in west London

By Jess Brady 980 CFPL
Posted December 17, 2019 11:12 am
Forestry work has closed a section of Springbank Drive in the Byron area. . City of London

Depending on the route you take if you travel through Byron in west London, you may need to plan a detour.

The City of London says Springbank Drive between Wonderland Road South and Byron Baseline Road will be closed until approximately 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

READ MORE: Residential tree trimming results in hours without power for Magrath residents

Officials said crews are doing forestry work.

Motorists and cyclists are reminded to obey detour signs in the area.

