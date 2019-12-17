Forestry work closes portion of Springbank Drive in west London

Depending on the route you take if you travel through Byron in west London, you may need to plan a detour.
The City of London says Springbank Drive between Wonderland Road South and Byron Baseline Road will be closed until approximately 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Officials said crews are doing forestry work.
Motorists and cyclists are reminded to obey detour signs in the area.
