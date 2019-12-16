Saskatoon votes to study 9th Street East closure for third time

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon city council voted to prepare a report on permanently limiting access from 9th Street to Idylwyld Drive for the third time since 2007.

The motion took place at the last city council meeting of 2019 and was originally scheduled to be bundled with several other votes until Ward 3 Councillor Ann Iwanchuk removed it, saying she was opposed to diverting traffic to other streets.

It passed 9-2 with Iwanchuk and Ward 4 Coun. Troy Davies voting against it.

Ward 6 Coun. Cynthia Block, in whose ward the controversial turn is located, said she spoke to residents on McPherson Avenue and Melrose Avenue, one block east.

“I, to date, have not had anyone complain or have any concerns,” she said, referring to city data showing the volume of traffic in the area had dropped with the turn closed.

The area is currently “temporarily” closed with concrete barriers and will remain closed until a public meeting.

When asked if it was the final time the closure would come before council, Block said: “there’s no way to know those kinds of things in advance of a public hearing.”