Canada

West Island Assistance Fund meets emergency toy drive goal after massive fire

By Kwabena Oduro Global News
Posted December 16, 2019 4:43 pm
The emergency toy drive was launched after a fire at the West Island Assistance Fund's office building.
Global News

The West Island Assistance Fund has met its emergency toy drive goal one week after a massive fire tore through its administration building.

Many volunteers lost their belongings and their cars were damaged, but the organization has had to replace the loss of toys meant for local families in need ahead of the holidays.

“My heart went out with the fire,” said Claudia Rossi, who has been a volunteer since 1996.

READ MORE: West Island Assistance Fund needs toys after fire strikes offices, thrift store

Volunteers with the local food bank are still shaken by the fire but they have been working extra hard to get things back on track. Rossi said they were stressed thinking they would not be able to help families this holiday season.

Rossi said once volunteers got in on Monday morning, they felt a sense of relief and happiness.

In wake of the fire, the West Island Assistance Fund had launched an emergency toy drive. The drive was a success with over 1,000 toys donated in the past week.

Montreal police officers in Pierrefonds also donated wrapped Christmas toys on Monday, which will be used to surprise kids.

READ MORE: West Island Assistance Fund sees 'remarkable' outpouring of toy donations after fire

Rossi said she is amazed by the generosity of the community.

“The community gave us so much,” she said. “It’s not nice to say too much, but a lot so at least we will have for next year too.”

The West Island Assistance Fund says it is extending its hours throughout the week at its temporary office space at the Gerry Robertson Community Centre.

West Island Assistance Fund building in Pierrefonds-Roxboro destroyed in major fire
