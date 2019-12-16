Menu

Sports

Vancouver Whitecaps sign Canadian striker Lucas Cavallini to three-year deal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 16, 2019 1:19 pm
Updated December 16, 2019 1:20 pm
Canada's Lucas Cavallini celebrates his second goal against French Guiana during the second half of a CONCACAF Nations League qualifying soccer match in Vancouver, on Sunday March 24, 2019. The Vancouver Whitecaps have signed Canadian striker Lucas Cavallini to a three-year contract with an option for a fourth season. .
Canada's Lucas Cavallini celebrates his second goal against French Guiana during the second half of a CONCACAF Nations League qualifying soccer match in Vancouver, on Sunday March 24, 2019. The Vancouver Whitecaps have signed Canadian striker Lucas Cavallini to a three-year contract with an option for a fourth season. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

VANCOUVER – The Vancouver Whitecaps have signed Canadian striker Lucas Cavallini to a three-year contract with an option for a fourth season.

The Whitecaps said in a release that the Major League Soccer team signed Cavallini from Mexican side Club Puebla for a club-record transfer fee.

The Whitecaps did not disclose financial details, but an ESPN report said the fee around US$6 million.

Cavallini will take up a designated player spot on Vancouver’s roster.

The Toronto native scored 29 goals and added eight assists in 81 appearances across all competitions over 2 1/2 seasons with Club Puebla, which plays in Mexican soccer’s top tier.

Story continues below advertisement

The 26-year-old has scored 11 times in 17 senior national team appearances with Canada, including goals against Mexico and the United States.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
