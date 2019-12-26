10 ways to ring in 2020 in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

If you’re looking to ring in the new year at a festive celebration, rest assured: there are plenty of events planned around Calgary this year.

Here’s a look at 10 ways you can celebrate New Year’s Eve:

New Year’s Eve fireworks display in downtown Calgary

The City of Calgary is setting off fireworks from the Calgary Tower at midnight.

Where : The Calgary Tower

: The Calgary Tower When : Midnight

: Midnight Cost: Free

New Year’s Eve dinner at Heritage Park

Enjoy a New Year’s Eve dinner in Heritage Park’s historical village and dine at the Selkirk Grille.

Where : The Selkirk Grille at Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Dr. S.W.

: The Selkirk Grille at Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Dr. S.W. When : 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. Cost: Six-course dinner for $90

New Year’s Eve celebration at the Calgary Zoo

Get wild at the Calgary Zoo and attend their 18+ Beary Merry New Year’s Eve event featuring a buffet dinner, live music and a photo booth.

Where: The Calgary Zoo’s Safari Lodge, 210 St. George’s Dr. N.E.

The Calgary Zoo’s Safari Lodge, 210 St. George’s Dr. N.E. When : 6 p.m. – 2 a.m.

: 6 p.m. – 2 a.m. Cost: $125

Mystique 2020 masquerade ball

Ring in the new year at the Carriage House Inn with the 11th annual Mystique New Year’s Eve celebration. Guests can buy tickets to three different experiences within the hotel: club, culinary or the Mystique ball. All three events include dinner. After dinner, the rooms will be opened up for guests from all three events to enjoy.

Where : The Carriage House Inn, 9030 Macleod Trail S.

: The Carriage House Inn, 9030 Macleod Trail S. When : Begins at 6-6:30 p.m.

: Begins at 6-6:30 p.m. Cost: $115-165

Great Gatsby-inspired Roaring ’20s New Year’s Eve party at Cowboys

Visit Cowboys Dance Hall in your best flapper fashion for their Gatsby — The Roaring ’20s party.

Where : Cowboys Dance Hall, 421 12 Ave. S.E.

: Cowboys Dance Hall, 421 12 Ave. S.E. When : 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

: 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. Cost: $20-50

Glitter and Glow New Year’s Eve party at Knoxville’s Tavern

Knoxville’s Tavern is hosting a New Year’s Eve bash at the southwestern bar with a theme of glitter and glow.

Where : Knoxville’s Tavern Calgary, 840 9 Ave. S.W.

: Knoxville’s Tavern Calgary, When : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Cost: $10-15

NYE 2020 at Music Calgary nightclub

Music Calgary is hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration complete with free party favours at midnight.

Where : Music Calgary nightclub, 1140 10 Ave. S.W.

: Music Calgary nightclub, 1140 10 Ave. S.W. When : 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

: 9 p.m. – 2 a.m. Cost: $24.99-49.99

Ranchman’s Roaring ’20s New Year’s Eve party

Ranchman’s Cookhouse and Dancehall is hosting a Roaring ’20s-themed New Year’s Eve party described as a “ravishing night of drinks, dancing and tasty grub.”

Where : Ranchmen’s Cookhouse and Dancehall, 9615 Macleod Trail S.

: Ranchmen’s Cookhouse and Dancehall, 9615 Macleod Trail S. When : 5 p.m. – 2 a.m.

: 5 p.m. – 2 a.m. Cost: Free before 9 p.m., $15 general admission, $30 for a dinner package

Twisted Element ‘s NYE 2020: Leather and Lace party will feature a year-end drag show and DJ Karsten Sollors.

Where : Twisted Element, 1006 11 Ave. S.W.

: Twisted Element, 1006 11 Ave. S.W. When : 9 p.m. – 2:30 a.m.

: 9 p.m. – 2:30 a.m. Cost: $10 in advance, $15 for general admission

Wear all black to lay 2019 to rest at Commonwealth

Commonwealth Bar and Stage is hosting its All-Black Affair New Year’s Eve party to bid farewell to 2019.

Where : Commonwealth Bar and Stage, 731 10 Ave. S.W.

: Commonwealth Bar and Stage, 731 10 Ave. S.W. When : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Cost: Free before 8:30 p.m., $15 after 9:30 p.m.