Crime

Hamilton police investigating report of shots fired overnight in Ancaster

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 16, 2019 9:15 am
Hamilton police believe shots were fired in Ancaster overnight on Monday.
Hamilton police believe shots were fired in Ancaster overnight on Monday. Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton police say they are investigating a possible “shots fired” incident in Ancaster on Monday morning after officers found shell casings in a field.

Const. Lorraine Edwards says nearby residents in the area of Southcote and Book roads called in reports to 911 around 12:30 a.m.

Police say no injuries were reported and it appears nothing was hit by the suspected gunfire.

READ MORE: Hamilton shooting incidents on track to reach 10-year high, police say

The possible shooting is the second of its kind in the last five days.

Police believe the city’s 44th shooting of 2019 happened late on Wednesday near Cannon Street East and Kensington Avenue North.

Investigators say they have found evidence that supports the theory shots were fired around midnight.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information can reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

