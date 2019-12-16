Menu

Canada

Brooke-Alvinston volunteer firefighter killed in crash with combine

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted December 16, 2019 8:19 am
Updated December 16, 2019 8:51 am
A tribute to volunteer firefighter Tanner Redick by Brooke Fire Rescue.
A tribute to volunteer firefighter Tanner Redick by Brooke Fire Rescue. Brooke Fire Rescue

Firefighters in Brooke-Alvinston are mourning the loss of one of their own following a fatal crash involving a farm vehicle.

Provincial police say a pickup truck and a combine collided on Petrolia Line, between Inwood Road and Nauvoo Road, around 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

READ MORE: Noxious substance takes over London, Ont. apartment building, police evacuate

The driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

He’s since been identified as 20-year-old Tanner Redick, a volunteer firefighter with the Brooke Fire Rescue, according to police.

Redick had recently accepted a full time position with Six Nations Fire and Emergency Services.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Memorial services for Redick will be held on Wednesday, followed by a funeral at the Brooke-Alvinston-Inwood Community Centre Complex on Friday.

