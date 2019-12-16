Brooke-Alvinston volunteer firefighter killed in crash with combine

Firefighters in Brooke-Alvinston are mourning the loss of one of their own following a fatal crash involving a farm vehicle.
Provincial police say a pickup truck and a combine collided on Petrolia Line, between Inwood Road and Nauvoo Road, around 11:30 a.m. on Friday.
The driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene.
He’s since been identified as 20-year-old Tanner Redick, a volunteer firefighter with the Brooke Fire Rescue, according to police.
Redick had recently accepted a full time position with Six Nations Fire and Emergency Services.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Memorial services for Redick will be held on Wednesday, followed by a funeral at the Brooke-Alvinston-Inwood Community Centre Complex on Friday.
