Park Street Food and Furniture Bank prepares Christmas hampers

It’s the season of giving and volunteers are busy helping Parker Street food and Furniture bank prepare hundreds of Christmas hampers to give away to families in need.

The hampers will include all the fixings needed for a Christmas dinner, from turkey and vegetables to candy and fruits. They also have vegetarian and vegan options available.

Last year the non-profit charity handed out over 900 hampers, and this year they’re getting ready to help more families.

“This year we noticed an increase of clients coming at the food bank so we’re preparing for 1,000 families,” said Cynthia Louis, client services coordinator with the charity.

Volunteers are keeping busy today helping Parker Street Food and Furniture Bank prepare for its Christmas Hamper Program. pic.twitter.com/6T8vdgoass — Alicia Draus (@Alicia_Draus) December 15, 2019

Parker Street has also been collecting toys for children of all ages so when parents come in to pick up their hamper they will also be able to pick out some gifts for their children.

“Alot of people have come back to say they’re so grateful for this program and it helped them to have a good Christmas and that’s what we’re all about, bringing Christmas cheer,” said Louis. Tweet This

The organization is expecting to deliver about 200 of the hampers to those with mobility issues on Wednesday and then Thursday families will be able to come in and pick theirs up.

For those looking to donate, Louis says it’s never to late and they are still in need of sponsors for a hamper which cost between $60 to $150 depending on the size of family. They are also looking for donations for their other programs including the emergency assistance program which helps family pay for heating oil, power bills and medical prescriptions.