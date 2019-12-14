Dog reunited with Edmonton family after truck stolen with animal inside

Send this page to someone via email

A family was reunited with their dog Saturday after the pup was stolen along with their truck in Edmonton’s Parkdale neighbourhood Friday.

The theft happened outside a residence at 115 Avenue and 81 Street around 12:15 p.m.

The dog, named Nick, was in the truck’s cab at the time. The truck, a silver 2011 Ford F-150, was running and carrying a snow sweeper.

Police were able to recover the truck’s flatbed trailer without the sweeper a short time later in the area of 120 Avenue and 76 Street.

The dog was reunited with his family after they went to the City of Edmonton Animal Care & Control Centre Saturday.

A file photo of a silver 2011 Ford F150. File

Police are still looking for the truck and any suspects.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about the incident should contact police at 780-429-4567 or by dialling #377 from a mobile phone. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.