Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Edmonton crime

Dog reunited with Edmonton family after truck stolen with animal inside

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted December 14, 2019 5:00 pm
Updated December 14, 2019 5:09 pm
Nick, a nine-year-old Jack Russell Terrier, was reunited with his family on Saturday, after the truck he was in was stolen on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.
Nick, a nine-year-old Jack Russell Terrier, was reunited with his family on Saturday, after the truck he was in was stolen on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Edmonton Police Service

A family was reunited with their dog Saturday after the pup was stolen along with their truck in Edmonton’s Parkdale neighbourhood Friday.

The theft happened outside a residence at 115 Avenue and 81 Street around 12:15 p.m.

The dog, named Nick, was in the truck’s cab at the time. The truck, a silver 2011 Ford F-150, was running and carrying a snow sweeper.

Police were able to recover the truck’s flatbed trailer without the sweeper a short time later in the area of 120 Avenue and 76 Street.

The dog was reunited with his family after they went to the City of Edmonton Animal Care & Control Centre Saturday.

READ MORE: RCMP reunite Kelowna family with stolen dog in ’emotional’ moment

A file photo of a silver 2011 Ford F150.
A file photo of a silver 2011 Ford F150. File

Police are still looking for the truck and any suspects.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about the incident should contact police at 780-429-4567 or by dialling #377 from a mobile phone. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
edmonton police serviceEdmonton crimeMissing DogDog TheftDog Stolenedmonton theftsParkdale crimedog stolen edmonton
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.