Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Trending

‘Find Black Santa’: Texas mom creates a phone app to find Santas of colour

By David Lao Global News
Posted December 14, 2019 6:17 pm
App developed by Texas mother helps find ‘Black Santa’
App developed by Texas mother helps find 'Black Santa'.

After struggling for years to find a Santa her children could relate to, a Texas mom developed an app to help her and other parents find Black Santas.

In October 2018, Dallas Psychiatrist Jihan Woods launched a Kickstarter campaign for her app, “Find Black Santa.”

READ MORE: Celebrating all cultures’ traditions the key to happy holidays, experts say

After raising US$5,000 in 30 days, Woods was able to build a Black Santa locator — so that she could finally find a Santa that represented her family.

“I really wanted my children to see a Santa Claus that looks like them,” Woods stated on the app’s website. “It’s important to me that they experience diversity in all aspects of their lives, Santa included.”

The app, which was officially launched in the App Store and Google Play in the winter of 2018, lists Black Santas across 35 states in the U.S., as well as Washington D.C.

Story continues below advertisement
B.C. director knows how to get to ‘Sesame Street’
B.C. director knows how to get to ‘Sesame Street’

The app even lists Santas in Canada, with five in Ontario and one in both Quebec and Alberta. Other countries that listed Black Santas were the Netherlands, Norway and London, England.

“Specifically for Black children, its really important in racial or ethnic identity development that children see figures whether it’s in the media, mythical figures like Santa Claus, because it’s really helpful for their identity development,” Woods’ told CBS.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ChristmasSanta ClausdiversityInclusionBlack Santablack santa locatorfind black santafind black santasjihan woodskickstarter find black santasanta diversity
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.