Tom Jackson brings the ‘Huron Carol’ back to Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

A well-known Winnipeg actor is returning home this weekend to perform a Canadian Christmas classic.

Tom Jackson is back in Winnipeg to perform the Huron Carol for the 32nd-straight year.

“What’s different about the tour when I come here, is that it feels like I’m coming home, and I cherish every second of it,” says Jackson.

Since mid-November, he’s been touring across Canada with all the proceeds of each show going to a different charity in every city.

7:34 Metis-Canadian actor Tom Jackson delivers closing remarks at Order of Canada ceremony Metis-Canadian actor Tom Jackson delivers closing remarks at Order of Canada ceremony

This weekend’s charity of choice is Winnipeg Harvest.

“We’ve had a relationship with Tom I think since 1985,” says Colleen McVarish with Winnipeg Harvest. “The relationship has been great. Tom comes into Harvest quite often with his big bear hugs. He’s done his golf tournaments with us. Tom is just an outstanding person, very philanthropic.”

Story continues below advertisement

In 1988, Winnipeg Harvest experienced a severe shortage of money and donations and was at risk of losing the building they operated out of. That’s when a relationship with Jackson began to bloom.

1:42 Tom Jackson plays for stranded travellers in Virden, Manitoba Tom Jackson plays for stranded travellers in Virden, Manitoba

“I met with them and suggested maybe we could (come) out and we held a concert in St. Boniface and raised just enough money to get them through the winter, just to be able to stay in that facility. Now Winnipeg Harvest is one of the most efficient, appropriate people to look for a model for how does a food bank best work,” Jackson said.

Tonight’s show takes place at My Church Winnipeg. The tour’s only other stop in Manitoba was last night in Brandon, where the charity of choice was the counseling centre.

“I can tell you every night there’s a lot of positive energy that leaves the hall that we play in,” Jackson concluded.