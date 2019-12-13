Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Kidnapped

Armed group in Nigeria claims it has killed 4 kidnapped humanitarian workers: aid agency

By Staff Reuters
Posted December 13, 2019 9:40 pm
World Health Organization chief says four killed in attacks on Ebola centres in Congo
WATCH: (From Nov. 28, 2019) World Health Organization chief says four killed in attacks on Ebola centres in Congo

An armed group that kidnapped humanitarian workers in northeastern Nigeria five months ago has claimed it killed four hostages, international aid agency Action Against Hunger said on Friday.

Six people were abducted in July near the town of Damasak, in the state of Borno, where Islamist insurgents operate.

READ MORE: Canadian citizens kidnapped in Ghana: Global Affairs

Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP), which split from the militant group Boko Haram that began its insurgency in 2009, has become the dominant jihadist group in the region. The decade-long Islamist insurgency has caused the deaths of some 30,000 people and driven 2 million to flee their homes.

Action Against Hunger said one of its employees, two drivers and three health ministry workers were abducted. In September it said one of the hostages had been killed. On Friday, the humanitarian agency said the group claimed to have killed four of the remaining five hostages.

Story continues below advertisement
Australian prime minister ‘thrilled’ by release of Taliban hostages
Australian prime minister ‘thrilled’ by release of Taliban hostages

“Action Against Hunger condemns these latest killings in the strongest terms and deeply regrets that its calls for the release of the hostages have not been acted upon,” it said.

The organization called for the “immediate release” of its staff member, Grace, who remains in captivity.

The United Nations humanitarian coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, condemned the killings.

READ MORE: 9 crew aboard Norwegian shipping vessel kidnapped by pirates in Benin: company

“This is another sad day for the people of Nigeria and the humanitarian community supporting them,” Kallon said in a statement. “Violence against humanitarian actors jeopardizes access to much needed assistance for people affected by the armed conflict,” he added.

The UN has described the situation in northeast Nigeria as one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, estimating that around 7 million people need assistance.

The statement said seven aid workers have been killed since the beginning of the year, among a total of 26 UN and aid workers who have lost their lives in the conflict since 2011.

Two Canadian women rescued from kidnappers in Ghana
Two Canadian women rescued from kidnappers in Ghana
© 2019 Reuters
KidnappedBoko Haram NigeriaAction Against HungerDamasak kidnapped aid workershostages in nigeriaISWAP nigeriakidnapped aid workers nigeriakidnapped workers in nigerianigeria kidnapped humanitarian workers
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.