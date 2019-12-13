SaskPower warns customers of phone scam surrounding smart meters

Send this page to someone via email

SaskPower is making customers aware of a current scam regarding smart meters.

The company said people have been receiving phone calls telling them they can have a smart meter for $900.

Scammers are leaving a callback number that takes customers to a menu that sounds like SaskPower’s.

SaskPower said it’s not a legitimate call, warning customers to not provide any payment information and to not call back.

20,000 smart meters are currently being installed in business across Saskatchewan, all free of charge.

Anyone about to receive a smart meter would have gotten a letter, a message on their bill and a phone from SaskPower with the option of opting out.

If you receive a scam call, SaskPower would like to know as soon as possible. They ask customers to call them at 1-888-757-6937.