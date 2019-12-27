What’s open and closed on New Years in Ottawa

Send this page to someone via email

Before breaking open the champagne, kissing your significant other and belting Auld Lang Syne at the top of your lungs, check out Global Ottawa’s list of what’s open and closed during the New Years holiday.

Most retail businesses will be closed on New Years day with modified hours for New Years Eve.

Grocery stores will also close early on New Years Eve and will be closed New Years Day.

Malls across the city including the Rideau Centre, Bayshore Mall and Tanger Outlets will be closing early on New Years eve.

City of Ottawa

Parking Free parking will be available at City Hall, 110 Laurier Avenue West, from Tuesday, December 24 at 6 pm until Friday, December 27 at 6 am, and from Tuesday, December 31 at 6 pm until Thursday, January 2 at 6 am. Free parking at City Hall is also available on evenings and weekends. The ByWard Market Garage at 70 Clarence Street and the Dalhousie Garage at 141 Clarence Street will offer free parking from Tuesday, December 24 at 5 pm until Thursday, December 26 at 7 am, and from Tuesday, December 31 at 5 pm until Thursday, January 2 at 7 am. All other City of Ottawa parking regulations and restrictions will apply. READ MORE: OHL Roundup: Thursday, December 12, 2019 OC Transpo OC Transpo bus and rail service will operate on a reduced schedule from Monday, December 23 through Friday, December 27 and from Monday, December 30 through Friday, January 3. School trips will not operate between Monday, December 23 and Friday, January 3. Timetables are available at octranspo.com. Call 613-560-1000 or text 560560 plus your four-digit bus stop number for real-time schedule information or use the OC Transpo app. STO users can plan their trip using Plani-bus. A group of up to six people, with a maximum of two people who are 13 years or older, may travel all day with a Family Pass on Wednesday, December 25, Thursday, December 26, and Wednesday, January 1. Passes can be purchased for $10.75 on the bus or at ticket machines at O-Train Line 1 or Line 2 stations. OC Transpo Customer Service (613-741-4390) will be open throughout the holidays to help customers with schedules and trip planning. The Rideau Centre OC Transpo Customer Service Centre will be closed on Wednesday, December 25 and Wednesday, January 1. It will open on Thursday, December 26 from 8 am to 8 pm. Customer Service Centres at Lincoln Fields, Place d’Orléans and St-Laurent stations will be closed on Wednesday, December 25, Thursday, December 26, and Wednesday, January 1. Para Transpo will operate a holiday service on Wednesday, December 25, Thursday, December 26, and Wednesday, January 1. Regularly scheduled trips on these days will be automatically cancelled, but customers may book trips for these days by calling 613-244 7272.



For more information on City programs and services, visit ottawa.ca or call 3-1-1 (TTY: 613-580-2401). You can also connect with us through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

