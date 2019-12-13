Freezing rain, snow in Ottawa’s forecast this weekend, Environment Canada warns

Send this page to someone via email

The Ottawa area may get a dump of freezing rain starting Friday night and lasting into Saturday morning, Environment Canada says.

The agency issued a special weather statement warning that an east coast storm is moving into the national capital area as the city heads into the weekend.

The forecasted freezing rain will turn into rain during the day on Saturday but transition back to snow at night as the system moves away from Ottawa.

Expect a few centimetres of snow along with “strong gusty winds and colder temperatures,” Environment Canada said.

Friday’s temperature is expected to hit a high of 2 C with a wind chill of -7, according to the agency’s weekend forecast. Temperatures overnight on Friday are predicted to dip to a low of 0 C.

Saturday will bring a high of 3 C with a low of -2 C in the evening, Environment Canada says.

Sunday, meanwhile, is expected to be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries and a high of -2 C. The agency forecasts a low of -14 C on Sunday night.

Environment Canada urged people to an eye out for further weather alerts and forecasts.