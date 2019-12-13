Bobcaygeon man charged with impaired driving following crash in Lindsay

Send this page to someone via email

A Bobcaygeon man faces an impaired driving charge following a crash in Lindsay on Thursday afternoon.

The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says officers responded to a crash on Queen Street around 4 p.m. Their investigation reportedly determined a vehicle left the road and collided with a tree.

Police say officers also determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Joshua Calvin Barnhart, 28, of Bobcaygeon, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Jan. 16, 2020.

