Pious distracted driver slapped with fine after being busted using ‘prayer app’

A distracted driver in Delta is facing a fine after being in a little too much of a hurry to commune with their maker.

Delta police say they hear all kinds of excuses about why drivers need to touch their phone, but this one was a first: interacting with a “prayer app.”

According to police, it happened earlier Thursday while officers were conducting traffic enforcement near Scott Road and 120th Street.

“The driver was actually holding his phone and interacting with a prayer app,” said Delta police spokesperson Cris Leykauf.

“We don’t know the name of the app or what faith it was attached to or anything like that. But apparently the driver was getting information on a prayer that he needed to do.”

The driver was handed a ticket for $368 and four driver penalty points, worth a $252 hike on their annual insurance premium.

It’s a reminder from police that drivers should never let Jesus — or any other deity — take the wheel.

“We would advise that person to pull over when safe to do so. You can check your app in a parking lot or when you’re pulled over safely on the side of the road and not driving, not while you’re stopped in an intersection,” said Leykauf.

“You know … when you’re actually parked safely and no longer need to have your hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road.”