metro vancouver rideshare

Metro Vancouver green-lights single, regional ridesharing licence

By Simon Little and Janet Brown Global News
Posted December 12, 2019 3:28 pm
Metro Vancouver has given the green light to the idea of a single ridesharing licence for the entire region.
Metro Vancouver’s TransLink Mayors’ Council has passed a motion to fast-track a regional business model for ride-hailing companies.

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum was the sole dissenting vote.

READ MORE: Ridesharing companies worried about mounting municipal business licences in B.C.

McCallum said he opposed the motion because a large majority of Surrey residents oppose ridesharing.

“I have been out in the community,” said McCallum. “We ran a campaign about a year ago, we had many many interviews or talks with our residents.”

Tri-Cities establishes one ride-sharing licence
The council will now create a working group tasked with hammering out the details of a region-wide business licence for ridesharing companies, including what they would pay as a licensing fee.

READ MORE: Metro Vancouver should copy Tri-Cities joint rideshare licence, says Port Coquitlam mayor

The goal is to have the licensing regime in place by the end of next year.

Under provincial regulations, individual municipalities have the authority to regulate business licences for ride-hailing companies.

New obstacle to ridesharing in Vancouver
That has created a fractured regulatory scheme.

The Tri-Cities created a three-municipality licence with a single per-fleet fee. That’s compared to the City of Vancouver, which is charging a fee of $100 per vehicle, and the City of Burnaby which implemented a $510 per-vehicle fee.

READ MORE: B.C.’s Passenger Transportation Board to issue rideshare licences in ‘late’ 2019

Industry advocates say they worry the complex and costly system will discourage ride-hailing companies and drivers from stepping forward to provide service.

It remains unclear when the first rideshare vehicles will actually get on the road.

More to come…

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
