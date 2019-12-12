Menu

Crime

Vehicles discovered in Otonabee River in Peterborough following crash

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 12, 2019 3:05 pm
Updated December 12, 2019 3:06 pm
Vehicles recovered from Otonabee River following crash investigation in Peterborough
Two vehicles were recovered from the Otonabee River in Peterborough's south end on Thursday.

Police have discovered a second vehicle in the Otonabee River while recovering one from a crash in Peterborough on Wednesday night.

Around 6 p.m., the Peterborough Police Service responded to the area of Monaghan Road and Crawford Drive for reports that an SUV had entered the Otonabee River in the city’s south end.

Police say the man driving the vehicle made it to shore and was transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday morning, the OPP’s underwater search and recovery unit attended the scene and assisted city police in recovering the SUV.

However, during the recovery, divers also discovered a second car. That vehicle was removed from the river around noon.

City police say the investigation is ongoing with both vehicles.

