Scottish police officer has close call after truck falls on cop car

A Scottish police officer narrowly escaped death after a truck rolled over onto his patrol car on Tuesday.

Dashboard camera footage captured the harrowing incident in a video shared by Road Policing Scotland on Twitter.

The video begins with a view of the A1 highway near East Linton. After a few moments, a white truck can be spotted driving past and promptly tipping over onto its side, crushing the police car.

Barely a sound can be heard as the windshield cracks and the camera tips over, swinging from its vantage point before the footage ends.

“Sergeant Easton had a lucky escape when a HGV [sic] fell onto his patrol car yesterday on the A1 near East Linton,” Road Policing Scotland wrote on Twitter.

In the tweet, the organization quoted the police officer as saying: “I took a deep breath, got out, checked that the driver of the lorry that had hit my vehicle was OK and got on the radio to colleagues for assistance.”

Easton was “cool as a cucumber” following the incident, according to Chief Supt. Stewart Carle, who also tweeted footage of the incident.

Carle said Easton contacted police after the crash, telling them: “We need to close the A1 now: a lorry has just toppled onto my patrol car. And I just polished it yesterday!”

The video shared by Carle also shows what happened from a different perspective.

Capturing the footage as it plays on a computer screen, Carle’s video shows the patrol car, with flashing lights, stationed beside what appears to be another overturned truck.

Sgt Easton, the driver, was as cool-as-a-cucumber when he broadcast on INTOP1: “We need to close the A1 now: a lorry has just toppled onto my patrol car. And I just polished it yesterday!” I nearly spilt my mug of tea but was quickly reassured when told the BMW was a ‘64 plate! pic.twitter.com/eX6lDJGUXy — CS Stewart Carle (@ChSuptRoads) December 10, 2019

Another Scottish road policing officer confirmed on Twitter that all people involved in the incident are now safe.

