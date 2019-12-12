Menu

Canada

Regina man rebuilds elaborate Christmas light display run over by truck

By Roberta Bell Global News
Posted December 12, 2019 11:09 am
Updated December 12, 2019 7:21 pm
Regina man rebuilds elaborate Christmas light display run over by truck
Trevor Allen's light show, pictured here in 2018, is back up for 2019 after a truck drove over his lawn last week. Courtesy: Allen Family Lights YouTube

A Regina man has rebuilt an elaborate Christmas light display on his front lawn one week after he says he watched a black truck drive over it.

Trevor Allen, who worked day and night to repair the damage with supplies he paid for out-of-pocket, said he’s grateful for the letters of support and offers of assistance and donations.

“If it wasn’t for that support, I may not be doing this anymore,” Allen told Global News Thursday. “That just really drove me to build bigger now. I want to keep doing it. I want to keep adding on.”

“I did not know the show I put on had impacted so many people and so many different ways … I knew a few people liked the show, but the response I got was just absolutely overwhelming.”

Allen worked for months on his 36,000-light display, which he set up out front of his home at 5140 Genereux Dr. in Regina’s Lakeridge neighbourhood on Dec. 3.

The following night, he said he saw someone pull up onto his lawn, run over a portion of his carefully crafted fence and two of his handmade four-foot Christmas trees, hit the arch he’d designed and crash through his sign explaining the radio station to tune into to hear the music associated with the light show.

Regina Police Service is still investigating. No charges have been laid.

