Crime

Man hunting rabbits charged with firearm offence in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 12, 2019 11:07 am
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP have charged a man in his 70s following the reported incident.
Global News File

A Willowdale, Ont., man is facing charges in connection with a reported incident on Saturday.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say a homeowner contacted police to report an unknown man with a firearm walking along Centennial Park Road just east of the village of Bolsover.

READ MORE: Hunter fined for shooting deer decoy from inside truck in Warkworth area — MNRF

Officers responded and determined the man was hunting rabbits from the roadway, police say.

As a result of the investigation, Dimitrios Katsinos, 72, of Willowdale, was charged with unlawfully possessing a loaded firearm within eight metres of a roadway and engaging in a prohibited activity on premises contrary to the Trespass to Property Act.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
