Man hunting rabbits charged with firearm offence in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

A Willowdale, Ont., man is facing charges in connection with a reported incident on Saturday.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say a homeowner contacted police to report an unknown man with a firearm walking along Centennial Park Road just east of the village of Bolsover.
Officers responded and determined the man was hunting rabbits from the roadway, police say.
As a result of the investigation, Dimitrios Katsinos, 72, of Willowdale, was charged with unlawfully possessing a loaded firearm within eight metres of a roadway and engaging in a prohibited activity on premises contrary to the Trespass to Property Act.
