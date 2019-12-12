Menu

Oakville

Passenger dies after two-car crash in Oakville

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 12, 2019 12:18 pm
Halton Regional Police say a passenger in a sedan that crashed in Oakville on Wednesday has died in hospital.

Collision reconstruction investigators say emergency crews were called out to the crash just after 1 p.m. at the intersection of Portland Drive and Winston Park Drive.

Initially, investigators believe a Toyota Corolla travelling westbound on Portland collided with a Ford Escape travelling northbound on Winston Park.

The passenger, who was in the Corolla, was transported to Credit Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries at the time.

Anyone with information can call Halton police at 905-825-4747 ext 5065.

