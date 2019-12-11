Menu

Crime

Man dead after shooting in Toronto’s north end

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted December 11, 2019 9:24 pm
Updated December 11, 2019 9:25 pm
Toronto Police Service cruisers in the city's downtown.
Toronto Police Service cruisers in the city's downtown. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a man has died after a shooting in the city’s north end Wednesday evening.

A police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to a residential complex on Field Sparroway, near Leslie Street and Finch Avenue East, at around 8:10 p.m.

The spokesperson said the body of a man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was found at the scene.

Police said the victim was shot multiple times.

The spokesperson said it was reported that two suspects were seen running away from the scene.

CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeToronto shootingToronto gun violenceToronto shootingsToronto HomicideToronto police homicide squadToronto MurderField SparrowayField Sparroway shooting
