Man dead after shooting in Toronto’s north end

Toronto police say a man has died after a shooting in the city’s north end Wednesday evening.

A police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to a residential complex on Field Sparroway, near Leslie Street and Finch Avenue East, at around 8:10 p.m.

The spokesperson said the body of a man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was found at the scene.

Police said the victim was shot multiple times.

The spokesperson said it was reported that two suspects were seen running away from the scene.

