Boris Johnson

U.K. Tories expected to land majority in ‘get Brexit done’ election

By Kerri Breen Global News
Posted December 12, 2019 6:50 pm
Updated December 12, 2019 6:55 pm
Making a statement in favour of Brexit, U.K. voters are expected to elect the Conservative party to a majority government.

While the results are not yet known, an exit poll showed the Conservatives are projected to win 368 seats, compared with 191 for Labour.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the election to force an end to the Brexit saga.

The nation’s departure from European Union was narrowly backed in a 2016 referendum, but has dragged on in Parliament for three years, with no solution to the impasse in sight.

The leaders of the two largest parties promised to take Brexit in very different directions.

Johnson and the Conservatives have relied on the message of “Get Brexit Done” throughout the campaign. A majority mandate would clear the way for his deal to pass, allowing the nation to leave the EU by the end-of-January deadline.

Socialist Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn said his party would hammer out a new deal with the EU within three months if he wins, and put the deal to a national referendum within six months, giving voters the option of backing the revised deal or choosing to remain in the EU.

There are 650 seats in the U.K. Parliament.

Prior to dissolution, the Conservative party had 298 seats, Labour had 243 and the Scottish National Party occupied 35. Independents, Liberal Democrats and others made up the rest of the seats in the U.K. House of Commons.

Johnson has been prime minister since July, following the resignation of Theresa May. Her Brexit deal was repeatedly rejected by MPs.

Johnson struck a new agreement with the EU in October but failed to make it official through a successful parliamentary vote.

— With files from the Associated Press

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.