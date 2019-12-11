Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

22-year veteran Peel police officer charged with sexual assault

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 11, 2019 3:01 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station.
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

BRAMPTON, Ont. – Police west of Toronto say they’ve charged one of their own with sexual assault.

Peel regional police say they began investigating in March when the Office of the Independent Police Review Director passed on an allegation of sexual misconduct.

They say that after a nine-month probe, they charged Const. Daniel McAllister who had been a member of the force for 22 years.

READ MORE: Almost half of all Peel Region homicides to date in 2019 were domestic-related

In addition to sexual assault, he’s also been charged with breach of trust.

Police did not provide any details about the allegations against the officer.

He’s due in a Brampton, Ont., court next month.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Crimepeel regional policepeel policePeel police officer chargedOffice of the Independen Police Review DirectorPeel Officer Charged Sexuak assaultPeel Police Officer Sex Assault
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.