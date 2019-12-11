22-year veteran Peel police officer charged with sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

BRAMPTON, Ont. – Police west of Toronto say they’ve charged one of their own with sexual assault.

Peel regional police say they began investigating in March when the Office of the Independent Police Review Director passed on an allegation of sexual misconduct.

They say that after a nine-month probe, they charged Const. Daniel McAllister who had been a member of the force for 22 years.

In addition to sexual assault, he’s also been charged with breach of trust.

Police did not provide any details about the allegations against the officer.

He’s due in a Brampton, Ont., court next month.

