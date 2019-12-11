Orillia’s major road projects wrap up for winter

Send this page to someone via email

Orillia’s Front Street reconstruction project and the West Ridge Boulevard widening are wrapping up for the winter season before final touches are completed in the spring.

“It was a busy road construction season in Orillia, and I would like to thank residents and business owners in the construction areas for their patience and understanding as we completed necessary work on two major roadways on either end of the city,” Orillia Mayor Steve Clarke said in a statement.

“Although there are some finishing touches to be completed in the spring, these two projects will facilitate future devleopment and improve the traffic flow in our growing city.”

READ MORE: Orillia council approves 2020 budget

The majority of the first phase of the Front Street reconstruction, from Queen Street to Colborne Street East, has been completed, as well as the majority of the West Ridge Boulevard widening, from Bass Lake Sideroad East to Hunter Valley Road.

Story continues below advertisement

JB Enterprises Ltd. and Georgian Paving Ltd. will complete a couple tasks throughout December, while the rest will be completed as weather permits in the spring.

3:09 Ford announces transit projects for Barrie, Orillia, Midland Ford announces transit projects for Barrie, Orillia, Midland