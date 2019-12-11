Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia premier likes CFL, but non-committal to provincial help for stadium

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 11, 2019 1:06 pm
Updated December 11, 2019 1:07 pm
Councillors talk CFL stadium
We chat with Councillors Tony Mancini and Waye Mason about council passing a motion to contribute $20 million to a new CFL stadium but with conditions.

Nova Scotia’s premier is remaining non-committal when it comes to provincial help for a business group trying to bring a potential CFL franchise to Halifax.

Stephen McNeil says the issue has not been on the “front burner” for his government, although it is willing to consider ways it might be able to help.

READ MORE: Halifax council agrees to spend $20M on CFL stadium

He says while the CFL is an important part of Canada’s heritage, the question he needs answered is whether a team – and a stadium – are economically viable in Halifax.

On Tuesday, Halifax council gave conditional approval to a one-time, $20-million contribution toward the construction of a stadium.

The conditions include that Schooner Sports and Entertainment (SSE) find a site with suitable public transportation links, and that construction is substantially completed before the money is paid out.

Story continues below advertisement
Councillors talk CFL stadium
Councillors talk CFL stadium

Anthony LeBlanc, SSE’s founding partner, acknowledges there is still a lot of work to do including finding new land, securing financing, and getting the province to buy in.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
