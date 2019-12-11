Cash, crack found in Norway House drug raid

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Several people are facing charges after police found drugs and cash during a raid at a home in Norway House over the weekend.

Police raided the home on Paupanekis Point Road in the community 459 kilometres north of Winnipeg around 11:25 p.m. Saturday.

Eight people were arrested after police say they found crack cocaine, cash and drug paraphernalia in the home.

Jared Hart, 25, and John Omand, 26, both of Norway House, have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

The other six people are facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

RCMP continue to investigate.

1:10 Two Manitoba men discover they were switched at birth Two Manitoba men discover they were switched at birth

Story continues below advertisement