Crime

Cash, crack found in Norway House drug raid

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 11, 2019 1:07 pm
RCMP say they found crack, cash and drug paraphernalia during a raid in Norway House Saturday. .
RCMP say they found crack, cash and drug paraphernalia during a raid in Norway House Saturday. . RCMP/Handout

Several people are facing charges after police found drugs and cash during a raid at a home in Norway House over the weekend.

Police raided the home on Paupanekis Point Road in the community 459 kilometres north of Winnipeg around 11:25 p.m. Saturday.

Eight people were arrested after police say they found crack cocaine, cash and drug paraphernalia in the home.

Jared Hart, 25, and John Omand, 26, both of Norway House, have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

The other six people are facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

RCMP continue to investigate.

