Philip McKeon, ex-child actor on ‘Alice,’ dies at 55

Philip McKeon, a child actor who played the son of Linda Lavin’s Alice Hyatt on the 1980s CBS comedy Alice, has died in Texas. He was 55.
Spokesman Jeff Ballard said McKeon died Tuesday after a long illness. He added that further details on McKeon’s death were being withheld at his family’s request.
“We are all beyond heartbroken and devastated over Phil’s passing,” said Ballard. “His wonderful sense of humour, kindness and loyalty will be remembered by all who crossed his path in life.”
McKeon acted in the role of Tommy Hyatt in Alice from 1976 to 1985. His most recent acting role was in the film Ghoulies IV, which was released in 1994.
Ballard said McKeon had worked for 10 years in the news department of a Los Angeles radio station before moving to Texas about five years ago to be better able to care for his family.
McKeon settled in the central Texas Hill Country town of Wimberley, where he hosted a local radio show.
Charlie Sheen, who starred in No Day at the Beach with McKeon, posted a photo of himself and the late actor working together on Twitter.
“Shared some wonderful moments in the ‘trenches’ with Phil McKeon many moons ago. Over the past few decades, he was always a perfect gentleman and an ebullient spirit,” Sheen wrote.
“And his goofy af smile, was pure gold. R.I.P. young man. Much much too soon, you cut out. xoxo.”
Fans and friends took to Twitter to share their condolences once news of McKeon’s passing spread.
McKeon is survived by his mother and his sister Nancy McKeon, best known for playing Jo Polniaczek on the 1980s NBC comedy The Facts of Life.
—With files from the Associated Press
