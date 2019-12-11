Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Philip McKeon, ex-child actor on ‘Alice,’ dies at 55

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted December 11, 2019 10:59 am
Philip McKeon attends the spring 2018 Chiller Theatre Expo at Hilton Parsippany on April 28, 2018 in Parsippany, N.J.
Philip McKeon attends the spring 2018 Chiller Theatre Expo at Hilton Parsippany on April 28, 2018 in Parsippany, N.J. Bobby Bank/Getty Images

Philip McKeon, a child actor who played the son of Linda Lavin’s Alice Hyatt on the 1980s CBS comedy Alice, has died in Texas. He was 55.

Spokesman Jeff Ballard said McKeon died Tuesday after a long illness. He added that further details on McKeon’s death were being withheld at his family’s request.

“We are all beyond heartbroken and devastated over Phil’s passing,” said Ballard. “His wonderful sense of humour, kindness and loyalty will be remembered by all who crossed his path in life.”

READ MORE: Juice WRLD’s cause of death still unknown after initial autopsy

McKeon acted in the role of Tommy Hyatt in Alice from 1976 to 1985. His most recent acting role was in the film Ghoulies IV, which was released in 1994.

Ballard said McKeon had worked for 10 years in the news department of a Los Angeles radio station before moving to Texas about five years ago to be better able to care for his family.

Story continues below advertisement

McKeon settled in the central Texas Hill Country town of Wimberley, where he hosted a local radio show.

Charlie Sheen, who starred in No Day at the Beach with McKeon, posted a photo of himself and the late actor working together on Twitter.

“Shared some wonderful moments in the ‘trenches’ with Phil McKeon many moons ago. Over the past few decades, he was always a perfect gentleman and an ebullient spirit,” Sheen wrote.

“And his goofy af smile, was pure gold. R.I.P. young man. Much much too soon, you cut out. xoxo.”

READ MORE: Denise Richards claims ex-husband Charlie Sheen owes $450K in child support

Fans and friends took to Twitter to share their condolences once news of McKeon’s passing spread.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

McKeon is survived by his mother and his sister Nancy McKeon, best known for playing Jo Polniaczek on the 1980s NBC comedy The Facts of Life.

Actress Nancy McKeon and actor Phillip McKeon attending the premiere party for ‘The Muppets Go Hollywood’ on April 6, 1979 at the Coconut Grove at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Actress Nancy McKeon and actor Phillip McKeon attending the premiere party for ‘The Muppets Go Hollywood’ on April 6, 1979 at the Coconut Grove at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

—With files from the Associated Press

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
alice castcharlie sheen twitternancy mckeonnancy mckeon brotherphilip mckeonphilip mckeon 2019philip mckeon alicephilip mckeon cause of deathphilip mckeon child actorphilip mckeon deadphilip mckeon death
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.