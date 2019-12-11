Philip McKeon, ex-child actor on ‘Alice,’ dies at 55

Send this page to someone via email

Philip McKeon, a child actor who played the son of Linda Lavin’s Alice Hyatt on the 1980s CBS comedy Alice, has died in Texas. He was 55.

Spokesman Jeff Ballard said McKeon died Tuesday after a long illness. He added that further details on McKeon’s death were being withheld at his family’s request.

“We are all beyond heartbroken and devastated over Phil’s passing,” said Ballard. “His wonderful sense of humour, kindness and loyalty will be remembered by all who crossed his path in life.”

McKeon acted in the role of Tommy Hyatt in Alice from 1976 to 1985. His most recent acting role was in the film Ghoulies IV, which was released in 1994.

Ballard said McKeon had worked for 10 years in the news department of a Los Angeles radio station before moving to Texas about five years ago to be better able to care for his family.

McKeon settled in the central Texas Hill Country town of Wimberley, where he hosted a local radio show.

Charlie Sheen, who starred in No Day at the Beach with McKeon, posted a photo of himself and the late actor working together on Twitter.

“Shared some wonderful moments in the ‘trenches’ with Phil McKeon many moons ago. Over the past few decades, he was always a perfect gentleman and an ebullient spirit,” Sheen wrote.

“And his goofy af smile, was pure gold. R.I.P. young man. Much much too soon, you cut out. xoxo.”

Fans and friends took to Twitter to share their condolences once news of McKeon’s passing spread.

I will miss you my brother you were always fun to hang out with. We grew up with each other and had so much fun. You were like a brother to me. I will so miss you Philip McKeon R.I.P pic.twitter.com/fpO7VKSGoP — Todd Bridges (@ToddBridges) December 11, 2019

RIP Philip McKeon 😢.

I took this photo in Brantford at Wayne Gretzky’s Tennis tournament banquet in 1986 of Wayne, Philip & @michaeldamian1 pic.twitter.com/A0Y0ryVeu2 — Deb 🇨🇦 (@ThatGirlOntario) December 11, 2019

RIP Philip Mckeon

You were a great friend and I loved our friendship

😔 pic.twitter.com/oHRQcQdw3q — Paul Mckeon (@irishpaulnyc) December 11, 2019

#RipPhilipMcKeon 🌹#Alice star Philip McKeon has died at the age of 55, after a long battle with an unspecified illness. He was the older brother of “Facts of Life” star Nancy McKeon. Best known for co-starring alongside Linda Lavin in “Alice”. pic.twitter.com/zpIwdYdLEM — Sanford&Son/TheJeffersons Fan Page (@SonAndPop) December 11, 2019

Philip McKeon (11/11/64- 12/10/19) 80sThen80sNow Is Sad to Report The Passing of Philip Anthony McKeon, The Amazingly Talented Actor Known to Most of Us As “Tommy Hyatt” From the 70s and 80s Smash Hit Sitcom “Alice.” Our Prayers are With @NMcKeonOfficial & Family#PhilipMcKeon pic.twitter.com/lYLul7rhds — 80sThen80sNow (@80sThen80sNow) December 11, 2019

Rest in peace to philip McKeon brother of Nancy McKeon who passed away today at the age of 55 pic.twitter.com/O0Mq37r4Xo — mc badass 50(mary jerebic) (@mchottie50) December 10, 2019

My heart is broken & aches for my sister Nancy @NMcKeonOfficial who just lost her brother Phil. Pls cover her w/love & comforting grace. Her father recently passed. We are grateful there’s no pain/suffering, but we feel the hurt, cry the tears & moan in grief. 💔 #PhilipMcKeon pic.twitter.com/4aEh39NYaX — Kim Fields (@KimVFields) December 11, 2019

Me and #PhilipMcKeon a LONG time ago (around 1977) RIP. pic.twitter.com/Q1nSkkIss1 — Paul Martin (@Gimpy_P) December 11, 2019

RIP PHILIP MCKEON Alice was one of my favorite shows growing up as a kid. — Richie Rayfield (@RayfieldRichie) December 11, 2019

The late Philip McKeon with his sister, Nancy. #RIPPhilipMcKeon pic.twitter.com/boW26bD63n — Will Harris (@NonStopPop) December 10, 2019

RIP Philip McKeon (Aka Tommy Hyatt) gone all too soon. Condolences to your family. pic.twitter.com/JIem1KTfNe — petra catogge #trumpisaMurderer! (@CatoggePetra) December 11, 2019

RIP to another 80s actor Philip McKeon… some of you may remember he played the son Tommy on the comedy series Alice. He is also the brother of Nancy McKeon. He was 55. pic.twitter.com/A6E38wMkXh — Jim Dabbelt (@JDabbs86) December 10, 2019

McKeon is survived by his mother and his sister Nancy McKeon, best known for playing Jo Polniaczek on the 1980s NBC comedy The Facts of Life.

Actress Nancy McKeon and actor Phillip McKeon attending the premiere party for ‘The Muppets Go Hollywood’ on April 6, 1979 at the Coconut Grove at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

—With files from the Associated Press