Collisions

Higher number of fatalities on Manitoba roadways in 2019

By Abigail Turner Global News
Posted December 11, 2019 10:00 am
Updated December 11, 2019 11:01 am
Manitoba roadway collisions on the rise
New numbers from Manitoba Public Insurance show deaths in roadway collisions in the province are higher in 2019 than the previous year.

Manitoba roadways have been more deadly in 2019 compared to last year, according to Manitoba Public Insurance.

New numbers from MPI show the number of deaths in collisions in Manitoba has just climbed over the total for 2018.

As of Dec. 7, 73 people have died in crashes this year, while 2018 saw 71 fatalities.

MPI says at least 15 deaths were caused by drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs — down from 2018’s total number of 30 impaired driving fatalities.

Speed was also factor in 16 of the deaths, while another 16 involved people not wearing seatbelts, including the death of a child who was also not restrained.

MPI notes these numbers are still preliminary, as 2019 isn’t over, saying the final total will be available in the new year.

