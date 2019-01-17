About half of all 2018 Manitoba roadway fatalities involved impaired drivers, says MPI

Manitoba Public Insurance says close to half the deaths on Manitoba roads in 2018 were caused by impaired driving.

According to MPI’s statistics, 71 people were killed in crashes last year, and 30 of those deaths are attributed to impaired driving – impairment caused by either alcohol or drugs.

“Families, friends, acquaintances and work colleagues are all affected by these deaths,” said MPI’s Satvir Jatana.

“Everyone needs to do their part. High-risk driving behaviours are dangerous to everyone on the roads.”

Jatana said MPI is putting out the call to make 2019 one of the safest years on Manitoba’s roadways, as part of the Crown Corporation’s ongoing ‘Save the 100’ awareness campaign.

“This can be accomplished by public awareness, education, partnerships with law enforcement agencies, and drivers changing their behaviours.”

The 71 people killed in 2018 is actually 19 per cent lower than the previous 10 year average, which saw an average of 88 people killed on Manitoba roads each year from 2008-2017.

Jatana said MPI’s stats will differ slightly from police numbers on traffic fatalities, as MPI only considers deaths on public roadways, not in crashes involving off-road, all-terrain vehicles.

