This week on ‘Focus Montreal’: Oct. 24, 2019

By Global News
Posted December 10, 2019 9:20 pm
Focus Montreal: filmmaker Sandrine Brodeur-Desrosiers discusses her documentary ‘Just Me and You’
Award winning Montreal documentary director Sandrine Brodeur-Desrosiers joined Global's Elysia Bryan Baynes to discuss her latest film 'Just Me and You'.

On this week’s edition of Focus Montreal, Global’s Elysia Bryan-Baynes speaks to the director of the McGill Institute for the study of Canada, a scientist trying to understand how infertility works and an award winning Montreal documentary filmmaker about her latest film, Just Me and You. Watch all three segments below.

Focus Montreal: Daniel Béland on the Liberal’s minority government
Focus Montreal: the CHUM scientist working to understand how fertility works
Focus Montreal: filmmaker Sandrine Brodeur-Desrosiers discusses her documentary ‘Just Me and You’
Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to the people who are shaping their community by bringing their stories into focus. The show airs on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. as well as Sunday at 7:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and midnight.

LiberalsFocus MontrealFertilityminority governmentDocumentary filmCHUM research centerFertility studiesJust Me and You
