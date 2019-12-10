This week on ‘Focus Montreal’: Oct. 24, 2019

Send this page to someone via email

On this week’s edition of Focus Montreal, Global’s Elysia Bryan-Baynes speaks to the director of the McGill Institute for the study of Canada, a scientist trying to understand how infertility works and an award winning Montreal documentary filmmaker about her latest film, Just Me and You. Watch all three segments below.

9:09 Focus Montreal: Daniel Béland on the Liberal’s minority government Focus Montreal: Daniel Béland on the Liberal’s minority government

5:39 Focus Montreal: the CHUM scientist working to understand how fertility works Focus Montreal: the CHUM scientist working to understand how fertility works

6:48 Focus Montreal: filmmaker Sandrine Brodeur-Desrosiers discusses her documentary ‘Just Me and You’ Focus Montreal: filmmaker Sandrine Brodeur-Desrosiers discusses her documentary ‘Just Me and You’

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to the people who are shaping their community by bringing their stories into focus. The show airs on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. as well as Sunday at 7:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and midnight.