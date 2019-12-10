Menu

Canada

Brampton high school evacuated after spray released in cafeteria, 7 students taken to hospital

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 10, 2019 4:23 pm
Updated December 10, 2019 4:44 pm
File photo of Castlebrooke Secondary School.
File photo of Castlebrooke Secondary School. Google Streetview

BRAMPTON, Ont. – Police say 18 staff and students of a high school west of Toronto had to deal with irritated eyes and throats on Tuesday after someone allegedly released an unidentified spray in the cafeteria.

The Peel District School Board says the incident took place at around 12:45 p.m. at Castlebrooke Secondary School in Brampton, Ont.

Peel Regional Police Const. Heather Cannon says police ordered a full evacuation of the building in response, but classes were back in session after a couple of hours.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the staff and students suffered irritation of their eyes, noses and throats, and seven students were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Cannon says police have not identified the substance that was released.

Police have not made any arrests, but Cannon says the force is investigating the incident as a criminal matter.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
