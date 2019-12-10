Brampton high school evacuated after spray released in cafeteria, 7 students taken to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

BRAMPTON, Ont. – Police say 18 staff and students of a high school west of Toronto had to deal with irritated eyes and throats on Tuesday after someone allegedly released an unidentified spray in the cafeteria.

The Peel District School Board says the incident took place at around 12:45 p.m. at Castlebrooke Secondary School in Brampton, Ont.

Peel Regional Police Const. Heather Cannon says police ordered a full evacuation of the building in response, but classes were back in session after a couple of hours.

UPDATE

-Students are back in the school

-Total of student and staff affected 18

-Irritation of eyes, nose, and throat. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) December 10, 2019

Police say the staff and students suffered irritation of their eyes, noses and throats, and seven students were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Cannon says police have not identified the substance that was released.

Police have not made any arrests, but Cannon says the force is investigating the incident as a criminal matter.