London’s academic teaching hospitals announce $1M partnership

Send this page to someone via email

A $1-million partnership will make London the home of the national centre of excellence in advanced diagnostic imaging and therapeutics.

London’s two hospitals, along with Western University, are partnering with Siemens Healthineers to make the city a leader and innovator in developing the latest medical imaging technologies.

“This partnership will allow us to continue that journey where you take the people that are the innovators, the researchers, and they work together with industry to build the next generation of imaging equipment for the people that we serve,” said Dr. Gillian Kernaghan, president and CEO of St Joseph’s London.

READ MORE: LHSC brings in engineering firm to fix issues with hospital helipad

Over the years, she added, the hospital’s researchers have already worked with industry to design new MRI attachments.

As well as innovation, the centre will educate researchers from across the country in the latest techniques and technologies.

Story continues below advertisement

The research fund will support collaborations between research teams in diagnostic and interventional radiology, cardiology and cardiac surgery, with imaging scientists at Lawson Health Research Institute, the research institute of LHSC and St. Joseph’s, and Schulich Medicine & Dentistry’s Robarts Research Institute, as well as research teams from Western.

“Thanks to the research contribution from Siemens Healthineers, we will also have dedicated funds for critical research in cardiovascular and neurological diseases that will translate to improved services and outcomes for patients in London and the region,” said Dr. Narinder Paul, chairperson and chief of the Department of Medical Imaging at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC), St. Joseph’s, and Schulich Medicine and Dentistry.

Both LGSC and St. Joseph’s will also purchase six clinical MRIs and six angiogram suits to standardize patient care throughout London.

READ MORE: Leaked memo shows London Health Sciences Centre has begun closing 49 beds

Dr. Kernaghan said the new equipment will improve the patient experience by being less claustrophobic, faster, and giving a better — and therefore more accurate — image quality.

“The goal of the evolution of technology is always to treat patients better [and] hopefully faster, with better outcomes and a better experience in the hospital,” said David Pacitti, head of Siemens Healthineers North America.

“We have exceptional people in this city who keep asking the question of, ‘How do we do it better tomorrow?’ and our city needs to know that we have [been] doing that and creating the health care of tomorrow,” Dr. Kernaghan said.

Dr. Paul expected the new equipment to come gradually over the next three years, but adds the research can start almost immediately.

1:45 Ford government rolls out next step in plan to transform healthcare Ford government rolls out next step in plan to transform healthcare