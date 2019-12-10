Menu

Crime

Toronto cop involved in Bruce McArthur’s arrest and release put over

By The Canadian Press
Posted December 10, 2019 12:41 pm
Det. Paul Gauthier.
Det. Paul Gauthier. File / Global News

TORONTO – The case of a Toronto police officer involved in the 2016 arrest and release of serial killer Bruce McArthur has been put over to next month.

Lawyers were expected to set a date today to argue a motion in the case of Sgt. Paul Gauthier, but that has now been postponed to Jan. 13 because the officer’s lawyer is ill.

READ MORE: Toronto officer who arrested, released Bruce McArthur pleads not guilty to disciplinary charges

Gauthier faces disciplinary charges of insubordination and neglect of duty related to his handling of a complaint by a man who alleged McArthur tried to strangle him.

His lawyer, Lawrence Gridin, has said the officer did nothing wrong.

The sergeant has yet to appear before the tribunal, which Gridin has blamed on undisclosed medical issues. A date for a hearing has not yet been set.

Story continues below advertisement

McArthur pleaded guilty in January to eight counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of men with ties to Toronto’s gay village.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
