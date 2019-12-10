Police looking for missing woman last seen in downtown Hamilton

Hamilton police say they are searching for a missing 50-year-old woman who has not been seen since last Thursday.
Diane McIssac is about five feet five inches tall with thick, wavy, salt-and-pepper hair that has a streak in it. She was last seen wearing a black leather jacket and red pants.
Police say she was seen in the area of Catherine and Hunter streets before she went missing.
Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police at 905-546-4725.
