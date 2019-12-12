Live in the Okanagan: Take a break from the holidays to enjoy local talent

Take a break from all the holiday events and family dinners and hit these great shows happening around the Okanagan this week.
Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.
Vernon
Friday, Dec. 13
Earnest Anyway at Record City
- Scheduled to start at 8 p.m.
6 Shades of Grey at The Longhorn Pub
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.
Nobel Crew at Match Eatery
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Feet First at Record City
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
The Pickups at The Kal
- Scheduled 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
The News at The Green Pub
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Lake Country
Thursday, Dec. 19
Anna Jacyzyn at The Italian Kitchen
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Kelowna
Friday, Dec. 13
Psycherelics and Sonic Lizards at Fernando’s Pub
- Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
The Black of Hearts, Whisky Dick, Lucky Monkey, Blood Alley Rats and Bush Party, at OK Corral Cabaret
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Chloe Davidson and Bethany Petch at New Arts Collective
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Melissa Livingstone at The Kanata Kelowna Hotel
- Scheduled to start at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14
The Dirt at Fernando’s Pub
- Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
The Feels at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub
- Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Apollo Agua at The Vibrant Vine
- Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Brent Tyler at DunnEnies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Black Cat Soul Duo at The Vibrant Vine
- Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Conroy Lee Ross at DunnEnies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Poppa Dawg at The Blue Gator
- Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Peachland
Friday, Dec. 13
The Blueshounds at Edgewater Bar and Grill
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Penticton
Friday, Dec. 13
Mark Berube presents Kliffs at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Johnny Reid at the South Okanagan Events Centre
- Scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
The Eagles at The Penticton Eagles 4281
- Schedule 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Brent Tyler at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Will Schlackl at Slackwater Brewing
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Andrew Allen at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Tristan Telle at TIME Winery
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
