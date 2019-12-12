Live in the Okanagan: Take a break from the holidays to enjoy local talent

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Take a break from all the holiday events and family dinners and hit these great shows happening around the Okanagan this week.

Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.

Vernon

Friday, Dec. 13

Earnest Anyway at Record City

Scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

6 Shades of Grey at The Longhorn Pub

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

Nobel Crew at Match Eatery

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Saturday, Dec. 14

Feet First at Record City

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Pickups at The Kal

Scheduled 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

The News at The Green Pub

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Lake Country

Thursday, Dec. 19

Anna Jacyzyn at The Italian Kitchen

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Kelowna

Friday, Dec. 13

Psycherelics and Sonic Lizards at Fernando’s Pub

Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

The Black of Hearts, Whisky Dick, Lucky Monkey, Blood Alley Rats and Bush Party, at OK Corral Cabaret

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Chloe Davidson and Bethany Petch at New Arts Collective

Story continues below advertisement

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Melissa Livingstone at The Kanata Kelowna Hotel

Scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14

The Dirt at Fernando’s Pub

Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

The Feels at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub

Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Apollo Agua at The Vibrant Vine

Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 15

Brent Tyler at DunnEnies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Black Cat Soul Duo at The Vibrant Vine

Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 19

Conroy Lee Ross at DunnEnies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Poppa Dawg at The Blue Gator

Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Peachland

Friday, Dec. 13

The Blueshounds at Edgewater Bar and Grill

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Penticton

Friday, Dec. 13

Mark Berube presents Kliffs at The Dream Cafe

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Johnny Reid at the South Okanagan Events Centre

Scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

The Eagles at The Penticton Eagles 4281

Schedule 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Brent Tyler at The Dream Cafe

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Will Schlackl at Slackwater Brewing

Story continues below advertisement

Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 19



Andrew Allen at The Dream Cafe

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tristan Telle at TIME Winery