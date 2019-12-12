Menu

Live Music Listings

Live in the Okanagan: Take a break from the holidays to enjoy local talent

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted December 12, 2019 4:34 pm
Live in the Okanagan: Pause the holiday festivities and enjoy live music

Take a break from all the holiday events and family dinners and hit these great shows happening around the Okanagan this week.

Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.

Vernon

Friday, Dec. 13 

Earnest Anyway at Record City 

  • Scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

6 Shades of Grey at The Longhorn Pub

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

Nobel Crew at Match Eatery 

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14

Feet First at Record City 

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Pickups at The Kal

  • Scheduled 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

The News at The Green Pub

  • Scheduled  9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Lake Country

Thursday, Dec. 19

Anna Jacyzyn at The Italian Kitchen 

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Kelowna

Friday, Dec. 13 

Psycherelics and Sonic Lizards at Fernando’s Pub

  • Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

The Black of Hearts, Whisky Dick, Lucky Monkey, Blood Alley Rats and Bush Party, at OK Corral Cabaret

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Chloe Davidson and Bethany Petch at New Arts Collective

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Melissa Livingstone at The Kanata Kelowna Hotel 

  • Scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14

The Dirt at Fernando’s Pub

  • Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

The Feels at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub

  • Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Apollo Agua at The Vibrant Vine

  • Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 15

Brent Tyler at DunnEnies Pizza Co. Lower Mission 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Black Cat Soul Duo at The Vibrant Vine

  • Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 19

Conroy Lee Ross at DunnEnies Pizza Co. Lower Mission 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Poppa Dawg at The Blue Gator 

  • Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Peachland

Friday, Dec. 13 

The Blueshounds at Edgewater Bar and Grill 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

 

Penticton

Friday, Dec. 13 

Mark Berube presents Kliffs at The Dream Cafe

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Johnny Reid at the South Okanagan Events Centre 

  • Scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

The Eagles at The Penticton Eagles 4281

  • Schedule 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Brent Tyler at The Dream Cafe

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Will Schlackl at Slackwater Brewing

  • Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 19

Andrew Allen at The Dream Cafe

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tristan Telle at TIME Winery

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

 

Live Musiclive in the okanaganMusic Listings Okanaganlive music showslocal musiciansmusic eventsLive Music EventsLive Music ListingsOkanagan Musicians
