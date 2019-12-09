Menu

Canada

Final brick in ground: London city officials celebrate end to Dundas Place construction

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted December 9, 2019 7:05 pm
Councillor Arielle Kayabaga and Mayor Ed Holder with constriction workers at bricklaying ceremony on Dundas Place. .
Councillor Arielle Kayabaga and Mayor Ed Holder with constriction workers at bricklaying ceremony on Dundas Place. . Sawyer Bogdan 980 CFPL

With the last brick finally in place, the city marked the official opening of Dundas Place this afternoon.

City officials and local shop owners were on site to celebrate the opening of the city’s first flex street, following two years of construction.

The street will be shared between cyclists, drivers, and pedestrians and is designed to host a variety of different outdoor events.

“We are excited to have it competed for a lot of reasons, but also to bring people out here and for people to see we have invested in something they can use and that belongs to the people,” said Ward 13 city councillor Arielle Kayabaga, who was on hand at the ceremony along with Mayor Ed Holder.

She said hopes the new street design brings more people together.

Manager of downtown projects Jim Yanchula, meanwhile,  said over the last two years they have run into a few surprises underground, but it’s a big sigh of relief for everyone involved that the project is finally done.

More than 700,000 paving bricks were laid on Dundas Place during the project, and there are a few finishing touches the city will be adding over the next few months.

READ MORE: Two elderly women lose $1.35M, $85K following online scams: London police

Among those in attendance was the owner of Heroes Comics on Dundas Street, Braham Wiseman.

Wiseman said he hopes the project attacks more people to the street.

“It was not great for walk-by traffic, but as a destination, we have always been able to bring people in, and despite all of this, we have been able to bring people in,” he said.

A block party will be happening the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 13 to encourage people to come and see the finished project and support area businesses.

LondonConstructionLondon OntarioDowntowndundas placeLondon constructionDundas Place constructioncompletion finishedDundas Place construction completion
