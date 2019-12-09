Lethbridge police officials push for ‘Crime Suppression Team’

Send this page to someone via email

Lethbridge police officials are introducing a new idea to city council that would use in-house expertise to combat specific crimes.

The suggestion comes after council asked the commission to explore hiring eight new officers.

At a meeting on Monday, Interim Police Chief Scott Woods and Lethbridge Police Commission chair Peter Deys pushed for support in implementing a Crime Suppression Team (CST) of current officers with experience in surveillance or drug-related offences that would strategically target known or suspected individuals and groups.

The CST would be rolled out in two phases.

Phase 1 would include creating the job descriptions, selecting personnel and implementing the team.

Phase 2 would involve the hiring and training of new replacement officers to fill gaps left behind.

Woods said the new team could offer a more immediate and proactive response than by hiring eight new patrol officers, as previously suggested by council.

“It’s a Band-Aid approach,” Woods said.

Both the plan proposed by police and the one proposed by council would take up to two years to fully implement, at a cost of approximately $3 million, but Woods said the Crime Suppression Team would have a much more immediate impact.

“I think it’s a more effective way to address — and start tackling — some of the issues we’re seeing in the community,” he said, “in particular, [with respect to] the crime trends we’re seeing — specific to the low-level drug transactions, property crime, violence and other associated things we’re seeing.”

Woods informed council that the police service plans to implement the CST with or without a funding commitment.

Mayor Chris Spearman commented that funding may be a tall order with no additional money for policing coming in from the province.

Council will revisit the question of funding in the new year.