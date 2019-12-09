Okanagan weather: showers, flurries and positive temps return

Send this page to someone via email

It felt like -12 with wind chill in the Central Okanagan to start the second week of December Monday morning as temperatures fell to -9.

The cold arctic air came with some valley clouds before a mix of sun and cloud during the day helps warm the region toward the freezing mark.

Tuesday will start off slightly warmer than Monday did with temperatures around -6 under some valley clouds before system clouds slide in during the afternoon.

The mercury should manage to make it close to the freezing mark during the day with a chance of showers into the evening hours that will taper off overnight.

Clouds swing back in for the rest of the week with a chance of flurries Wednesday into Thursday as a push of milder air helps afternoon highs hop back a few degrees above freezing.

A chance of flurries is being held in the forecast on Saturday with some sunshine returning Sunday as daytime highs hover just above freezing.

