Canada charges Volkswagen, alleges company imported vehicles violating emissions standards

Canada has charged Volkswagen AG with allegedly importing vehicles that company executives knew violated Canadian emissions standards.

The popular German automaker has been charged with 60 counts of contravening the Canadian Environmental Protection Act.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said the charges include 58 counts of “unlawfully importing nearly 128,000 vehicles that did not conform to prescribed vehicle emission standards” in a statement on Monday. They said the company is also charged with two counts of providing misleading information.

A spokesperson for Volkswagen AG said the company has “cooperated fully” with the investigation. A court appearance is scheduled Friday in the Ontario Court of Justice, where Volkswagen said they intend to submit a proposed plea resolution and seek its approval.

The spokesperson said the details of proposed resolution will be presented at the hearing.

The charges come after a lengthy investigation launched by Environment Canada in Sept. 2015 that focused on certain car models allegedly equipped with a “defeat device” — software that reduces the effectiveness of the emission control system while a person is driving.

Four years ago, Volkswagen admitted to installing software on 11 million cars worldwide to trick emissions-testing equipment into concluding the cars ran more cleanly than they actually did, which triggered the investigation.

“Officers gathered an extraordinary quantity of evidence and information from foreign and domestic sources related to the suspected violations of federal environmental legislation,” Environment Canada said in a statement. They added their investigators spent months poring over information, analyzing and preparing the evidence for Public Prosecution Service of Canada review.