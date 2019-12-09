SkyTrain strike: Talks continue Monday ahead of planned 3-day shutdown

Send this page to someone via email

The union representing 900 SkyTrain workers and the BC Rapid Transit Company (BCRTC) will continue mediated talks Monday as commuters across Metro Vancouver brace for the possibility of a SkyTrain shutdown.

If a new deal isn’t reached by Monday night there will be no service on the Expo and Millennium lines starting Tuesday morning. A full-scale strike would run until Friday morning.

CUPE 7000, which represents the workers, said it is not starting with an overtime ban, as bus and SeaBus workers did last month, as it would increase safety risks.

TransLink is already warning commuters to plan alternate transportation, while universities are warning students they’ll still be required to find another way to campus for exams during the strike.

Canada Line, bus service, SeaBus, Blue Bus, West Coast Express and HandyDART will not be impacted by the job action.

TransLink says it is looking at adding extra bus service to existing routes, although those details have not yet been officially announced.

The transit authority has launched an online guide on how to get around without SkyTrain, using both TransLink’s own trip planner system and Google Maps.

The union says it is fighting for better wages, sick time and staffing levels.

The union, which has been without a contract since Aug. 31. held a strike vote on Nov. 21, where members gave leadership a 96.8 per cent strike mandate.

— With files from Sean Boynton