Adopt A Pal: Energetic dog warms hearts on a cold Winnipeg morning

Every Monday on Adopt a Pal, Global News Morning features rescues in Manitoba to help them find forever homes.
This week, Winnipeg Humane Society stops by Global Winnipeg with an energetic, yet friendly dog looking for her new home.
Shadow is two years old and a was surrendered by her previous owners as they found her a little too energetic. Shadow is very excited to meet new people. She may jump when she meets you, but with the intention to give you a kiss as soon as possible.
She is a curious dog and enjoys earning treats after following a command. Shadow would do best in a home that can offer a lot of playtime and exercise.
Even though Shadow is energetic, at the end of the day, she does like to settle down and cuddle.
Avoiding heat of the moment adoptions
With Christmas inching closer, the Humane Society is cautioning people from adopting a pet just for the sake of it or as a surprise gift.
If you’re planning to get a pet, it’s best to think about and discuss the responsibilities that come with a pet.
“It’s important to remember they will be with you for the next 10-20 years,” said the society’s Alessandra Sorto
The society also asks people to ensure you get to know the pet a little before you bring them home to ensure they are a proper fit for the family they will be joining.
More information about the adoption process can be found here.
WATCH: Adopt A Pal: Winnipeg Humane Society
COMMENTS