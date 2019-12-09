Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Winnipeg Humane Society

Adopt A Pal: Energetic dog warms hearts on a cold Winnipeg morning

By Corey Callaghan Global News
Posted December 9, 2019 1:45 pm
Think before adopting during the holidays: Animal Rescue
Manitoba All Shepherd Rescue cautions people from adopting an animal during the holiday season.

Every Monday on Adopt a Pal, Global News Morning features rescues in Manitoba to help them find forever homes.

This week, Winnipeg Humane Society stops by Global Winnipeg with an energetic, yet friendly dog looking for her new home.

Shadow is two years old and a was surrendered by her previous owners as they found her a little too energetic. Shadow is very excited to meet new people. She may jump when she meets you, but with the intention to give you a kiss as soon as possible.

She is a curious dog and enjoys earning treats after following a command. Shadow would do best in a home that can offer a lot of playtime and exercise.

Even though Shadow is energetic, at the end of the day, she does like to settle down and cuddle.

Story continues below advertisement
Shadow walking around the Global News Morning set for the latest edition of Adopt A Pal.
Shadow walking around the Global News Morning set for the latest edition of Adopt A Pal. Global News

Avoiding heat of the moment adoptions 

With Christmas inching closer, the Humane Society is cautioning people from adopting a pet just for the sake of it or as a surprise gift.

Story continues below advertisement

If you’re planning to get a pet, it’s best to think about and discuss the responsibilities that come with a pet.

“It’s important to remember they will be with you for the next 10-20 years,” said the society’s Alessandra Sorto

Tweet This

The society also asks people to ensure you get to know the pet a little before you bring them home to ensure they are a proper fit for the family they will be joining.

More information about the adoption process can be found here.

WATCH: Adopt A Pal: Winnipeg Humane Society

Adopt a Pal: Winnipeg Humane Society
Adopt a Pal: Winnipeg Humane Society
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
DogsDogAnimalAnimal AdoptionAdopt A PalHumane SocietyAdoptWinnipeg Humane Society
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.