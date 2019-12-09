Adopt A Pal: Energetic dog warms hearts on a cold Winnipeg morning

Send this page to someone via email

Every Monday on Adopt a Pal, Global News Morning features rescues in Manitoba to help them find forever homes.

This week, Winnipeg Humane Society stops by Global Winnipeg with an energetic, yet friendly dog looking for her new home.

Shadow is two years old and a was surrendered by her previous owners as they found her a little too energetic. Shadow is very excited to meet new people. She may jump when she meets you, but with the intention to give you a kiss as soon as possible.

She is a curious dog and enjoys earning treats after following a command. Shadow would do best in a home that can offer a lot of playtime and exercise.

Even though Shadow is energetic, at the end of the day, she does like to settle down and cuddle.

Shadow walking around the Global News Morning set for the latest edition of Adopt A Pal. Global News

This is Shadow. She is 2 years old and has been with @WinnipegHumane for 4 months now. All she wants for Christmas is her forever family! (Also, she is very very soft!) https://t.co/9WJMmZWr82 pic.twitter.com/Q5nRSSO4T8 — Elisha Dacey (@elishadacey) December 9, 2019

Avoiding heat of the moment adoptions

With Christmas inching closer, the Humane Society is cautioning people from adopting a pet just for the sake of it or as a surprise gift.

If you’re planning to get a pet, it’s best to think about and discuss the responsibilities that come with a pet.

“It’s important to remember they will be with you for the next 10-20 years,” said the society’s Alessandra Sorto Tweet This

The society also asks people to ensure you get to know the pet a little before you bring them home to ensure they are a proper fit for the family they will be joining.

More information about the adoption process can be found here.

