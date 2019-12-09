29-year-old man dies at Beaver Creek Institution in Gravenhurst, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A 29-year-old man who was an inmate at Beaver Creek Institution in Gravenhurst, Ont. died on Sunday.

Correctional Service Canada released a statement saying the prison’s warden has ordered a lockdown and an “exceptional” search of the medium-security unit and that normal operations will continue “when it is considered safe to do so.”

Visits to Beaver Creek Institution have been suspended until the search is finished.

The deceased, Robert Ryan, had been serving a sentence of eight years and one month for robbery, breaking and entering, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime and assault with a weapon since Dec. 7, 2016.

Correctional Service Canada says they are reviewing the circumstances surrounding Ryan’s death. His next of kin have been notified.

Correctional Service Canada policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified of an inmate’s death.

