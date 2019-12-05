Menu

Crime

OPP begin homicide investigation after Joyceville inmate dies from serious assault

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted December 5, 2019 10:15 am
Updated December 5, 2019 10:19 am
OPP are now treating the death of a Joyceville Institution inmate as a murder.
OPP are treating the death of an inmate at Joyceville Institution as a murder.

Police originally released information Monday about a violent assault of a Joyceville Institution inmate, who survived the assault but was left with life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Inmate at Joyceville institution left with life-threatening injuries after assault

The inmate was reportedly violently assaulted at the institution and was found by correctional officers, who called in the OPP penitentiary squad to investigate.

The inmate, who has now been identified as 43-year-old Glen Darrell Vandusen, was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

OPP say Vandusen succumbed to his injuries on Dec. 4.

At the time of his death, Correctional Services says Vandusen had been serving a sentence of four years and one month for sexual assault, assault and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm since Aug. 22.

Correctional Service Canada says Vandusen was convicted in North Grenville for mischief, mischief causing danger to life, assault using force, uttering threats to cause death or harm and sexual assault.

He was also convicted in Brockville for disobeying a court order, in Toronto for uttering threats to cause death or harm and assault and in Chatham for uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and sexual assault.

