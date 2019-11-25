Menu

Canada

Death of inmate at Warkworth Institution under review by Correctional Service Canada

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 25, 2019 11:44 am
Correctional Service Canada says it is reviewing the circumstances surrounding a man's death at Warkworth Institution on Nov. 23.
Correctional Service Canada says it is reviewing the circumstances surrounding a man's death at Warkworth Institution on Nov. 23. Harrison Perkins/Special to CHEX News

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) is reviewing the circumstances surrounding the death of an inmate at Warkworth Institution.

CSC says Joseph Archibald, 43, died on Nov. 23 while in custody at the medium-sized federal prison located about 60 kilometres south of Peterborough. He had been an inmate since June 18, 2010.

READ MORE: Ontario coroner to hold inquest into death of Warkworth Institution inmate

At the time of his death, CSC said Archibald had been serving a sentence of 12 years, four months and nine days for breaking and entering with intent, robbery, possession of property obtained by crime and failure to comply with the condition of an undertaking or recognizance.

The inmate’s next of kin have been notified of his death, CSC said.

According to Kyle Lawlor, CSC regional manager of communications, in all cases involving the death of an inmate, CSC will review the circumstances. The OPP and the coroner were also notified.

Story continues below advertisement
