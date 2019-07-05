Ontario coroner to hold inquest into death of Warkworth Institution inmate

An inquest into the death of an inmate at Warkworth Institution in 2017 will be launched by the province.

Dr. Paul Dungey, regional supervising coroner for Ontario’s east region, announced Friday that the inquest will review the death of Jeffrey Bruce Woodman.

The 32-year-old man died on Sept. 4, 2017 while detained as an inmate at the medium-sized Warkworth Institution, about 60 kilometres south of Peterborough.

The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding Woodman’s death. Dungey says the jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing future deaths.

Dr. Bob Reddoch will serve as inquest coroner, with Mark Moorcroft acting as counsel to the coroner.

A date and location for the inquest have yet to be scheduled, Dungey said.

