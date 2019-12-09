New Zealand volcano: Photos show chaos, aftermath of deadly eruption

A volcano on an island in New Zealand frequented by tourists erupted Monday, spewing a thick plume of ash and smoke thousands of feet into the air and killing at least five people.
The death toll is likely to rise, as police do not expect to find any more survivors.
“No signs of life have been seen at any point,” New Zealand police said after sending rescue helicopters on reconnaissance flights over the island.
“Police believe that anyone who could have been taken from the island alive was rescued at the time of the evacuation.”
Authorities believe approximately 50 people, mostly tourists, were nearby at the time of the eruption. A number of them were spotted on a live feed from the volcano’s crater minutes earlier.
Rescue efforts have been stalled due to the ongoing risk of new eruptions. Before the island was declared unsafe, tour boats helped rescue 23 people, Reuters reported.
Up to 20 have been reported injured, some with severe burns.
A Royal Caribbean cruise liner, Ovation of the Seas, was at the island at the time of the eruption. The island is a popular destination for day tours by boat.
More than 10,000 people visit the volcano every year.
The New Zealand Red Cross set up a website where people can register missing friends or family. As of Monday morning, New Zealanders are among those listed as missing, along with people from Britain, Australia, India and Mexico.
Two Brazillian tourists captured the moment the volcano erupted.
Aline Moura and Allessandro Kauffmann had left the island just a short time before the eruption happened. In a video posted to Instagram, they described the panic and fear.
“Another boat completely turned to ashes,” Moura said, as reported by Reuters. “We were very, very lucky.”
Their boat ultimately turned back to help rescue those left on the island.
“I’m not sure if everyone got out alive,” Moura said. “Because of the air, the water, it was hot so everyone had burns. Some were seriously burned, others a bit less, and I’m not sure if they managed to rescue everyone. We hope they did. We were there for a long time. The volcano was still active, but the eruption had already occurred.”
The volcano last erupted in 2006, though it was short-lived. It also erupted in 1914, killing 12 people.
GeoNet, a geological hazard tracker, reported an increase in volcanic activity on the island in November and increased its alert level.
— With files from Reuters
