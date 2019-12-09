New Zealand volcano: Photos show chaos, aftermath of deadly eruption

Send this page to someone via email

A volcano on an island in New Zealand frequented by tourists erupted Monday, spewing a thick plume of ash and smoke thousands of feet into the air and killing at least five people.

The death toll is likely to rise, as police do not expect to find any more survivors.

“No signs of life have been seen at any point,” New Zealand police said after sending rescue helicopters on reconnaissance flights over the island.

“Police believe that anyone who could have been taken from the island alive was rescued at the time of the evacuation.”

This aerial photo shows White Island after its volcanic eruption in New Zealand on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (George Novak/New Zealand Herald via AP)

An image provided by visitor Michael Schade shows White Island (Whakaari) volcano, as it erupts in the Bay of Plenty, New Zealand, on Dec. 9, 2019. EPA/MICHAEL SCHADE

Authorities believe approximately 50 people, mostly tourists, were nearby at the time of the eruption. A number of them were spotted on a live feed from the volcano’s crater minutes earlier.

Story continues below advertisement

Rescue efforts have been stalled due to the ongoing risk of new eruptions. Before the island was declared unsafe, tour boats helped rescue 23 people, Reuters reported.

Up to 20 have been reported injured, some with severe burns.

An aerial view shows hikers walking on the crater rim of Whakaari, also known as White Island, shortly before the volcano erupted in New Zealand, on Dec. 9, 2019, in this image obtained via social media. GNS Science via REUTERS

A person wrapped in a blanket is comforted by emergency services personnel following an eruption of the White Island volcano in Whakatane, New Zealand on Dec. 9, 2019, in this still image taken from video. TVNZ via REUTERS

An aerial view shows smoke billowing above the crater of Whakaari, also known as White Island, as the volcano erupts in New Zealand on Dec. 9, 2019 in this image obtained via social media. GNS Science via REUTERS

A Royal Caribbean cruise liner, Ovation of the Seas, was at the island at the time of the eruption. The island is a popular destination for day tours by boat.

Story continues below advertisement

More than 10,000 people visit the volcano every year.

The New Zealand Red Cross set up a website where people can register missing friends or family. As of Monday morning, New Zealanders are among those listed as missing, along with people from Britain, Australia, India and Mexico.

Tour guides evacuate tourists on a boat shortly after the volcano eruption on White Island, New Zealand on Dec. 9, 2019 in this picture obtained from social media. @SCH/via REUTERS

Tour guides evacuate tourists on a boat shortly after the volcano eruption on White Island, New Zealand on Dec. 9, 2019 in this picture obtained from social media. @SCH/via REUTERS

Two Brazillian tourists captured the moment the volcano erupted.

Story continues below advertisement

Aline Moura and Allessandro Kauffmann had left the island just a short time before the eruption happened. In a video posted to Instagram, they described the panic and fear.

“Another boat completely turned to ashes,” Moura said, as reported by Reuters. “We were very, very lucky.”

Their boat ultimately turned back to help rescue those left on the island.

“I’m not sure if everyone got out alive,” Moura said. “Because of the air, the water, it was hot so everyone had burns. Some were seriously burned, others a bit less, and I’m not sure if they managed to rescue everyone. We hope they did. We were there for a long time. The volcano was still active, but the eruption had already occurred.”

An image provided by visitor Michael Schade shows White Island (Whakaari) volcano, as it erupts in the Bay of Plenty, New Zealand on Dec. 9, 2019. EPA/MICHAEL SCHADE

Smoke from the volcanic eruption of Whakaari, also known as White Island, is pictured from a boat in New Zealand on Dec. 9, 2019 in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. INSTAGRAM/ALLESSANDROKAUFFMANN/via REUTERS

The volcano last erupted in 2006, though it was short-lived. It also erupted in 1914, killing 12 people.

Story continues below advertisement

GeoNet, a geological hazard tracker, reported an increase in volcanic activity on the island in November and increased its alert level.

— With files from Reuters